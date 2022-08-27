Education Ecosystem 24-Hour Volume Tops $896.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $493,623.21 and $896.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085665 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

