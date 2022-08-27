EDUCare (EKT) Trading 26.6% Higher Over Last Week

EDUCare (EKT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $91,599.49 and $8,213.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDUCare has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

