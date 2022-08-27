Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0013

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $200,475.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085652 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.