Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0115

Edgeless (EDG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $713.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,104.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086935 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.