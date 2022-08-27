Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $8.40. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 232,893 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a P/E ratio of 125.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

About Edap Tms

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 192,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Featured Articles

