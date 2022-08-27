Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $8.40. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 232,893 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a P/E ratio of 125.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
