Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Up 247.1% in August

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of EATBF stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290. Eat & Beyond Global has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

