Eagle Health Investments LP Sells 166,000 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eagle Health Investments LP cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 7.3% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $29,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,511. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.