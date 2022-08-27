Eagle Health Investments LP Buys 32,600 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for about 2.5% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,528 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health Price Performance

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 697,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.81. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.