Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Eagle Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of Eagle Financial Services stock remained flat at $37.90 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. Eagle Financial Services has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $41.50.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 11.76%.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.
