DXdao (DXD) Price Reaches $379.99

DXdao (DXD) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $379.99 or 0.01897897 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $5,792.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00487416 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

