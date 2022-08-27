Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Major Shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp Sells 324,163 Shares of Stock

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 324,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUNE opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUNE. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 869.3% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 538,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 853,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,269 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 68.2% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 650,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 263,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 292,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 208,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.