Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. 1,388,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,808. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,411,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.