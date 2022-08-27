DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.48

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $12.05. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
