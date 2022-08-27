DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.48

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $12.05. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.