DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the July 31st total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSDVF traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.26. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $127.57 and a twelve month high of $271.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.19.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

