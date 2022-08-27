DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Update

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the July 31st total of 702,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.6 days.

DS Smith Price Performance

Shares of DS Smith stock remained flat at $3.36 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DITHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Stories

