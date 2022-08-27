Drip Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $794,316.57 (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Drip Network has a total market capitalization of $794,316.57 and $59,342.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drip Network coin can currently be purchased for $7.94 or 0.00039757 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Drip Network has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Drip Network
Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.
Buying and Selling Drip Network
Receive News & Updates for Drip Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drip Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.