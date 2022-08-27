Draken (DRK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $607,556.65

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Draken has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One Draken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Draken has a total market cap of $607,556.65 and $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Draken Coin Profile

Draken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi.

Draken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Draken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Draken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

