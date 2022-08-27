Donu (DONU) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week

Donu (DONU) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Donu has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Donu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Donu has a market cap of $358,048.80 and approximately $321.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00165272 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000480 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Donu
Donu is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh. The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito.
Buying and Selling Donu
