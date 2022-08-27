Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Up 67.5% in August

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the July 31st total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Donegal Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 70,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a PE ratio of 124.33 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.00%.

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,936 shares in the company, valued at $192,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,936 shares in the company, valued at $192,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $110,542.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,182,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,724,902.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 203,694 shares of company stock worth $3,155,082 and sold 91,370 shares worth $1,444,878. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

