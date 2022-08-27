Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.27)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0-77.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.80 million. Domo also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.96)-($0.88) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Domo stock traded down $7.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,321,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,989. The stock has a market cap of $682.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.48. Domo has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Domo by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

