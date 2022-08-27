Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.96)-($0.88) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $305.0-310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.71 million. Domo also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.23) EPS.

Domo Stock Down 27.8 %

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,321,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,989. Domo has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $682.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.48.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 47.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Domo by 71.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domo by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

