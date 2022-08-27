Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Domo updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.23) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.96)-($0.88) EPS.
Domo Trading Down 27.8 %
DOMO opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.48. Domo has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 47.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Domo by 71.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domo by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
