Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85-28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.11 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $10.31 on Friday, hitting $138.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,136,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,750. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

