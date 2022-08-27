Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

