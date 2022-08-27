Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.
Shares of DLTR stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.41.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
