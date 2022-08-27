Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 25,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 513% from the average session volume of 4,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

