Diversified Portfolios Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,354. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

