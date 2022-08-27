Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,188 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after buying an additional 765,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,904,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,849,000 after buying an additional 236,456 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 1,271,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,957. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

