Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,259,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,963,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 332,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,176,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.36. 1,545,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,156. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.