Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.25% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. 172,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

