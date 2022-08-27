Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $4.63 on Friday, hitting $149.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

