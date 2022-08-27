Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,119,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. 851,490 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

