Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 803,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,865. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $84.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12.

