Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,718,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 155,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,142. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72.

