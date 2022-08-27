Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $14.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.28. 5,994,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881,343. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.27.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

