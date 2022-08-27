Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 168,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,386,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 378,207 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 106,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 404,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 285,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.77. 8,782,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,902,580. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

