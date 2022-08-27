disBalancer Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $442,861.04 and $51,552.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00819119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,417,792 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

disBalancer Coin Trading

