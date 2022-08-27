Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.35

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.35 and traded as low as $29.71. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 2,495,333 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 39,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter.

