Dipper Network (DIP) Price Down 32% Over Last Week

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Dipper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the US dollar. Dipper Network has a total market capitalization of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00128225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00086747 BTC.

About Dipper Network

Dipper Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

