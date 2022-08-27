Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,940 ($35.52).

DPLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,450 ($29.60) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.75) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($40.60) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,554 ($30.86) on Monday. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($25.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,504 ($42.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4,328.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,505.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,574.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.