Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 200.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,348 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 974,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 147,853 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 840,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 634,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,360. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

