DigitalBits Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $423,672.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00218881 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009971 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00447025 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,398,138,008 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

