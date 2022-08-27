Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHACU) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,056,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,481,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,120,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,120,000.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

