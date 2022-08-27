Digital Fitness (DEFIT) One Day Volume Tops $357,876.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $3.08 million and $357,876.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00823274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,991,049 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

