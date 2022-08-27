Digital Fitness (DEFIT) One Day Volume Tops $357,876.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $3.08 million and $357,876.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00823274 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Digital Fitness Coin Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,991,049 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
