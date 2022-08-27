DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DKS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.39.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.