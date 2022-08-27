DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Lauren R. Hobart Sells 53,486 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $106.74 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

