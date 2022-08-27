DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in August

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.

DIC Asset Stock Performance

DDCCF remained flat at $10.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

