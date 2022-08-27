DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in August

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.
DIC Asset Stock Performance
DDCCF remained flat at $10.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $18.86.
DIC Asset Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIC Asset (DDCCF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.