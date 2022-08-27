Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

Shares of DMIFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,451. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Diamcor Mining has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.43.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

