dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $123,775.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,539,533 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

