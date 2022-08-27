DFI.Money (YFII) Price Hits $890.42 on Top Exchanges

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $890.42 or 0.04447320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $34.37 million and approximately $117.62 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,021.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086935 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

