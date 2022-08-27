Dexioprotocol Price Reaches $0.0000 (DEXI)

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Dexioprotocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dexioprotocol has a market capitalization of $853,627.67 and approximately $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dexioprotocol has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dexioprotocol Profile
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol.
Buying and Selling Dexioprotocol
Receive News & Updates for Dexioprotocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexioprotocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.